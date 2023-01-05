Wednesday's Scoreboard

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Halifax

Semifinals

Canada 6 United States 2

Czechia 2 Sweden 1 (OT)

Relegation Round

Latvia 4 Austria 2

(Latvia wins best-of-three series 2-0)

---

NHL

New Jersey 5 Detroit 1

Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim 2 Dallas 0

---

AHL

Laval 6 Manitoba 3

Belleville 5 Rochester 1

Calgary 3 Abbotsford 0

Grand Rapids 3 Cleveland 1

Providence 5 Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 5 Charlotte 3

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2

Coachella Valley 4 Colorado 2

San Jose 4 Henderson (SO)

---

NBA

Milwaukee 104 Toronto 101 (OT)

Philadelphia 129 Indiana 126 (OT)

Memphis 131 Charlotte 107

Orlando 126 Oklahoma City 115

Cleveland 90 Phoenix 88

New York 117 San Antonio 114

Chicago 121 Brooklyn 112

New Orleans 119 Houston 108

Minnesota 113 Portland 106

Atlanta 120 Sacramento 117

Detroit 122 Golden State 119

L.A. Lakers 112 Miami 109

---

