Wednesday's Scoreboard
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Halifax
Semifinals
Canada 6 United States 2
Czechia 2 Sweden 1 (OT)
Relegation Round
Latvia 4 Austria 2
(Latvia wins best-of-three series 2-0)
---
NHL
New Jersey 5 Detroit 1
Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 1
Anaheim 2 Dallas 0
---
AHL
Laval 6 Manitoba 3
Belleville 5 Rochester 1
Calgary 3 Abbotsford 0
Grand Rapids 3 Cleveland 1
Providence 5 Bridgeport 2
WB/Scranton 5 Charlotte 3
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2
Coachella Valley 4 Colorado 2
San Jose 4 Henderson (SO)
---
NBA
Milwaukee 104 Toronto 101 (OT)
Philadelphia 129 Indiana 126 (OT)
Memphis 131 Charlotte 107
Orlando 126 Oklahoma City 115
Cleveland 90 Phoenix 88
New York 117 San Antonio 114
Chicago 121 Brooklyn 112
New Orleans 119 Houston 108
Minnesota 113 Portland 106
Atlanta 120 Sacramento 117
Detroit 122 Golden State 119
L.A. Lakers 112 Miami 109
---
