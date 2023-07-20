Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
San Diego 2, Toronto 0
Pittsburgh 7 Cleveland 5
Baltimore 8 L.A. Dodgers 5
Houston 4, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
---
American League
Texas 5 Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 6, Boston 5
L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
---
National League
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Arizona 5, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3
---
