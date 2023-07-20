Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

Pittsburgh 7 Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8 L.A. Dodgers 5

Houston 4, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

---

American League

Texas 5 Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 6, Boston 5

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

---

National League

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Arizona 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

---

