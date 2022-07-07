Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 2 Oakland 1

Detroit 8 Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 9 Minnesota 8 (10 innings)

Baltimore 2 Texas 1

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 1

Kansas City 7 Houston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 8 Cincinnati 3

Washington 3 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 3 St. Louis 0

San Francisco 7 Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 2 Colorado 1

INTERLEAGUE

L.A. Angels 5 Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 16 Pittsburgh 0

----

