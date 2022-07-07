Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 2 Oakland 1
Detroit 8 Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 9 Minnesota 8 (10 innings)
Baltimore 2 Texas 1
Tampa Bay 7 Boston 1
Kansas City 7 Houston 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 8 Cincinnati 3
Washington 3 Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 3 St. Louis 0
San Francisco 7 Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 2 Colorado 1
INTERLEAGUE
L.A. Angels 5 Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 16 Pittsburgh 0
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.
