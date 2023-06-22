Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 6 Miami 3

Houston 10 N.Y. Mets 8

L.A. Dodgers 2 L.A. Angels 0

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 2

Detroit 9 Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 4 Mariners 2

Cleveland 7 Oakland 6

Minnesota 5 Boston 4

Texas 6 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5 Colorado 3

Arizona 5 Milwaukee 1

Washington 3 St. Louis 0

San Francisco 4 San Diego 2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

---

MLS

Cincinnati 3 Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal 1 Nashville 0

Vancouver at Colorado, ppd.

New York City FC 2 Atlanta 2

Charlotte FC 2 New York 2

Philadelphia 2 Orlando City 2

Austin FC 3 FC Dallas 0

Houston 2 San Jose 1

Real Salt Lake 3 St. Louis City SC 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 L.A. Galaxy 2

Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 0

Chicago 2 Portland 1

New England at Minnesota ppd.

---

AHL

Calder Cup final

Hershey 3 Coachella Valley 2 (OT)

(Hershey wins Calder Cup)

---

