Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 6 Miami 3
Houston 10 N.Y. Mets 8
L.A. Dodgers 2 L.A. Angels 0
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 2
Detroit 9 Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 4 Mariners 2
Cleveland 7 Oakland 6
Minnesota 5 Boston 4
Texas 6 Chicago White Sox 3
National League
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5 Colorado 3
Arizona 5 Milwaukee 1
Washington 3 St. Louis 0
San Francisco 4 San Diego 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
---
MLS
Cincinnati 3 Toronto FC 0
CF Montréal 1 Nashville 0
Vancouver at Colorado, ppd.
New York City FC 2 Atlanta 2
Charlotte FC 2 New York 2
Philadelphia 2 Orlando City 2
Austin FC 3 FC Dallas 0
Houston 2 San Jose 1
Real Salt Lake 3 St. Louis City SC 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 L.A. Galaxy 2
Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 0
Chicago 2 Portland 1
New England at Minnesota ppd.
---
AHL
Calder Cup final
Hershey 3 Coachella Valley 2 (OT)
(Hershey wins Calder Cup)
---
