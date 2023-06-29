Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7
Toronto 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 6, Boston 2
Houston 10, St. Louis 7
Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2
American League
Texas 10, Detroit 2
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5
N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0
National League
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
---
