Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Toronto 2 Florida 1

(Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Edmonton 4 Vegas 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

New York 112 Miami 103

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

Golden State 121 L.A. Lakers 106

(L.A. leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Philadelphia 2 Toronto 1 (10)

Boston 5 Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4 San Diego 3 (11)

American League

N.Y. Yankees 11 Oakland 3

Detroit 5 Cleveland 0

Texas 4 Seattle 3

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 4

Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Colorado 4 Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8 Milwaukee 1

Miami 5 Arizona 4

Washington 11 San Francisco 6

N.Y. Mets 2 Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 10 St. Louis 4

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

Quarterfinals

Vancouver 4York United 1

Pacific 2 TSS Rovers 0

---

