Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Toronto 2 Florida 1
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Edmonton 4 Vegas 1
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
New York 112 Miami 103
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
Golden State 121 L.A. Lakers 106
(L.A. leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
Major League Baseball
Interleague
Philadelphia 2 Toronto 1 (10)
Boston 5 Atlanta 2
Minnesota 4 San Diego 3 (11)
American League
N.Y. Yankees 11 Oakland 3
Detroit 5 Cleveland 0
Texas 4 Seattle 3
Houston 5 L.A. Angels 4
Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Colorado 4 Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 8 Milwaukee 1
Miami 5 Arizona 4
Washington 11 San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 2 Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 10 St. Louis 4
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Quarterfinals
Vancouver 4York United 1
Pacific 2 TSS Rovers 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.