Wednesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Houston 5 Philadelphia 0

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

NHL

Toronto 5 Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 6 Pittsburgh 3

---

AHL

Bakersfield 3 San Diego 2

Tucson 3 Calgary 1

Rochester 7 Syracuse 2

Providence 4 Utica 3 (SO)

Milwaukee 6 Rockford 4

Toronto 7 Laval 4

---

NBA

Washington 121 Philadelphia 111

Atlanta 112 New York 99

Cleveland 114 Boston 113 (OT)

Miami 110 Sacramento 107

Chicago 106 Charlotte 88

Milwaukee 116 Detroit 91

L.A. Clippers 109 Houston 101

Toronto 143 San Antonio 100

Dallas 103 Utah 100

Memphis 111 Portland 106

L.A. Lakers 120 New Orleans 117 (OT)

---

