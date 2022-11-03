Wednesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Houston 5 Philadelphia 0
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
NHL
Toronto 5 Philadelphia 2
Buffalo 6 Pittsburgh 3
---
AHL
Bakersfield 3 San Diego 2
Tucson 3 Calgary 1
Rochester 7 Syracuse 2
Providence 4 Utica 3 (SO)
Milwaukee 6 Rockford 4
Toronto 7 Laval 4
---
NBA
Washington 121 Philadelphia 111
Atlanta 112 New York 99
Cleveland 114 Boston 113 (OT)
Miami 110 Sacramento 107
Chicago 106 Charlotte 88
Milwaukee 116 Detroit 91
L.A. Clippers 109 Houston 101
Toronto 143 San Antonio 100
Dallas 103 Utah 100
Memphis 111 Portland 106
L.A. Lakers 120 New Orleans 117 (OT)
---
