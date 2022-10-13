Wednesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Best-of-five series)
National League | Division Series
Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 0
(Series tied 1-1)
San Diego 5 Los Angeles 3
(Series tied 1-1)
NHL
Boston 5 Washington 2
Carolina 4 Columbus 1
Montreal 4 Toronto 3
Colorado 5 Chicago 2
Anaheim 5 Seattle 4 (OT)
Edmonton 5 Vancouver 3
ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE
Sarnia 3 Owen Sound 2
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Winnipeg 4 Lethbridge 1
Regina 3 Prince Albert 0
Brandon 2 Prince George 1
Medicine Hat 11 Tri-City 3
Everett 6 Edmonton 2
Victoria 5 Kelowna 2
NBA Pre-Season
Cleveland 105 Atlanta 99
Philadelphia 99 Charlotte 94
Indiana 109 New York 100
Brooklyn 107 Milwaukee 97
Miami 120 New Orleans 103
Minnesota 118 L.A. Lakers 113
Sacramento 105 Phoenix 104
Denver 126 L.A. Clippers 115
