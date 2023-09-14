Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 10, Texas 0

Houston Brown 6, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees, Boston PPD

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3



