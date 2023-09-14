Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 10, Texas 0
Houston Brown 6, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees, Boston PPD
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1
Miami 2, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3
---
