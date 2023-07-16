Sunday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7 Arizona 5

Chicago White Sox 8 Atlanta 1

Baltimore 5 Miami 4

Colorado 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (11 innings)

Boston 11 Chicago Cubs 5

---

American League

Kansas City 8 Tampa Bay 4

Texas 6 Cleveland 5

Seattle 2 Detroit 0

Minnesota 5 Oakland 4

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 8

---

National League

San Francisco 8 Pittsburgh 4 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 2 L.A. Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 7 San Diego 6 (12 innings)

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 8 Washington 4

---

Gold Cup Soccer

Championship Final

(Played at Inglewood, Calif.)

Mexico 1 Panama 0

---

