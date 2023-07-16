Sunday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 7 Arizona 5
Chicago White Sox 8 Atlanta 1
Baltimore 5 Miami 4
Colorado 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (11 innings)
Boston 11 Chicago Cubs 5
---
American League
Kansas City 8 Tampa Bay 4
Texas 6 Cleveland 5
Seattle 2 Detroit 0
Minnesota 5 Oakland 4
Houston 9 L.A. Angels 8
---
National League
San Francisco 8 Pittsburgh 4 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 2 L.A. Dodgers 1 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 7 San Diego 6 (12 innings)
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 8 Washington 4
---
Gold Cup Soccer
Championship Final
(Played at Inglewood, Calif.)
Mexico 1 Panama 0
---
