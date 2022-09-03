Friday's Games
CFL
Ottawa 38 Montreal 24
---
MLB
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 5 Oakland 2
Detroit 5 Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 6 Cleveland 1
Boston 9 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3
Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 7 Washington 3
Atlanta 8 Miami 1
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 2 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 13 Philadelphia 1
---
