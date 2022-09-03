Friday's Games

CFL

Ottawa 38 Montreal 24

---

MLB

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 5 Oakland 2

Detroit 5 Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 6 Cleveland 1

Boston 9 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 7 Washington 3

Atlanta 8 Miami 1

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 13 Philadelphia 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.