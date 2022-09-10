Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal 31 British Columbia 10

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 3 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4 Texas 3

Cleveland 7 Minnesota 6

Detroit 10 Kansas City 2

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Oakland 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 8 St. Louis 2

Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia 5 Washington 3

Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13 Arizona 10

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Atlanta 6 Seattle 4

---

Major League Soccer

Columbus 2 CF Montreal 2

---

Mann Cup

(Best-of-seven series)

Langley (WLA) 16 Peterborough (MSL) 11

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.