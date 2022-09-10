Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Montreal 31 British Columbia 10
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore 3 Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4 Texas 3
Cleveland 7 Minnesota 6
Detroit 10 Kansas City 2
Houston 4 L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Oakland 3
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh 8 St. Louis 2
Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 5 Washington 3
Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 2
Colorado 13 Arizona 10
San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 4 (10 innings)
Interleague
Atlanta 6 Seattle 4
---
Major League Soccer
Columbus 2 CF Montreal 2
---
Mann Cup
(Best-of-seven series)
Langley (WLA) 16 Peterborough (MSL) 11
---
