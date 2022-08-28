Saturday's Games

WOMEN'S WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Preliminary Round

At Herning, Denmark

Canada 4 Switzerland 1

United States 6 Finland 1

At Frederikshavn, Denmark

Sweden 4 Germany 3 (SO)

Czechia 5 Denmark 1

---

CFL

Ottawa 25 Edmonton 18

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L.A. Angels 2 Toronto 0

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 11 Texas 2

Baltimore 3 Houston 1

Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (11 innings)

Cleveland 4 Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 0

Miami 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 6 Washington 2

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 3 Colorado 0

St. Louis 6 Atlanta 5

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona 10 Chicago White Sox 5

San Diego 4 Kansas City 3

Minnesota 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Minnesota 2 Houston 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 3 Miami 1

Toronto FC 2 Charlotte FC 0

Columbus 2 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6 Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2 Chicago 0

Sporting Kansas City 1 San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1 FC Dallas 1

Nashville 3 Vancouver 0

---

NFL EXHIBITION

Atlanta 28 Jacksonville 12

Cincinnati 16 L.A. Rams 7

Tennessee 26 Arizona 23

Chicago 21 Cleveland 20

Miami 48 Philadelphia 10

Baltimore 17 Washington 15

Indianapolis 27 Tampa Bay 10

Denver 23 Minnesota 13

---

