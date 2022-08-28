Saturday's Games
WOMEN'S WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Preliminary Round
At Herning, Denmark
Canada 4 Switzerland 1
United States 6 Finland 1
At Frederikshavn, Denmark
Sweden 4 Germany 3 (SO)
Czechia 5 Denmark 1
---
CFL
Ottawa 25 Edmonton 18
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
L.A. Angels 2 Toronto 0
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 11 Texas 2
Baltimore 3 Houston 1
Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (11 innings)
Cleveland 4 Seattle 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 0
Miami 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 6 Washington 2
Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 3 Colorado 0
St. Louis 6 Atlanta 5
INTERLEAGUE
Arizona 10 Chicago White Sox 5
San Diego 4 Kansas City 3
Minnesota 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Minnesota 2 Houston 1
N.Y. Red Bulls 3 Miami 1
Toronto FC 2 Charlotte FC 0
Columbus 2 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 6 Colorado 0
CF Montréal 2 Chicago 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 San Jose 0
Real Salt Lake 1 FC Dallas 1
Nashville 3 Vancouver 0
---
NFL EXHIBITION
Atlanta 28 Jacksonville 12
Cincinnati 16 L.A. Rams 7
Tennessee 26 Arizona 23
Chicago 21 Cleveland 20
Miami 48 Philadelphia 10
Baltimore 17 Washington 15
Indianapolis 27 Tampa Bay 10
Denver 23 Minnesota 13
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.