Saturday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Dallas 4 Vegas 2

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Semifinals

At Tampere, Finland

Canada 4 Latvia 2

Germany 4 United States 3 (OT)

---

AHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Hershey 4 Rochester 2

(Hershey leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Coachella Valley 5 Milwaukee 3

(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Preliminary Round

Seattle 6 Peterborough 3

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Finals

Boston 104 Miami 103

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 9 Toronto 7

Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 5 Baltimore 3

Houston 6 Oakland 3

National League

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1

San Francisco 3 Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10 N.Y. Mets 7

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 6 Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 5 Pittsburgh 0

Washington 4 Kansas City 2

Boston 2 Arizona 1

St. Louis 2 Cleveland 1 (10 innings)

Miami 8 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)

---

CFL

Pre-Season

Hamilton 27 Toronto 22

Saskatchewan 30 B.C. 27

Winnipeg 25 Edmonton 23

---

MLS

CF Montreal 1 Miami 0

Toronto 2 D.C. United 1

St. Louis City 3 Vancouver 1

Seattle 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Chicago 3 New England 3

Philadelphia 3 New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1 Orlando City 1

Houston 2 Austin 1

Real Salt Lake 1 Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 1 Colorado 0

Charlotte 1 LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1

---

NLL

Final

Buffalo 13 Colorado 12

(Buffalo leads best-of-three series 1-0)

---

