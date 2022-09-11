Saturday's Games

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Toronto 24 Ottawa 19

Winnipeg 54 Saskatchewan 20

Calgary 56 Edmonton 28

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 11 Texas 7

N.Y. Yankees 10 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 10 Oakland 2

Boston 17 Baltimore 4

Detroit 8 Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6 Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 6 Houston 1

National League

San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 8 Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 11 Miami 3

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 4 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 4

Interleague

Seattle 3 Atlanta 1

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Charlotte FC 1 New York City FC 0

L.A. Galaxy 1 Nashville 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New England 1

Atlanta 4 Toronto FC 2

Cincinnati 6 San Jose 0

Philadelphia 5 Orlando City 1

Chicago 3 Miami 1

Seattle 3 Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 Houston 0

Colorado 3 Vancouver 1

D.C. United 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 1 Minnesota 0

---

Mann Cup

(Best-of-seven series)

Langley (WLA) 15 Peterborough (MSL) 14 (2OT)

(Langley leads series 2-0)

---

