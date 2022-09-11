Saturday's Games
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Toronto 24 Ottawa 19
Winnipeg 54 Saskatchewan 20
Calgary 56 Edmonton 28
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 11 Texas 7
N.Y. Yankees 10 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 10 Oakland 2
Boston 17 Baltimore 4
Detroit 8 Kansas City 4
Cleveland 6 Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 6 Houston 1
National League
San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 8 Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 11 Miami 3
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 5
Colorado 4 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 4
Interleague
Seattle 3 Atlanta 1
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Charlotte FC 1 New York City FC 0
L.A. Galaxy 1 Nashville 1
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New England 1
Atlanta 4 Toronto FC 2
Cincinnati 6 San Jose 0
Philadelphia 5 Orlando City 1
Chicago 3 Miami 1
Seattle 3 Austin FC 0
FC Dallas 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 Houston 0
Colorado 3 Vancouver 1
D.C. United 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Portland 1 Minnesota 0
---
Mann Cup
(Best-of-seven series)
Langley (WLA) 15 Peterborough (MSL) 14 (2OT)
(Langley leads series 2-0)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.