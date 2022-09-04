Saturday's Games

HOCKEY

Women's World Championship

Semifinals

At Herning, Denmark

U.S. 10 Czechia 1

Canada 8 Switzerland 1

Placement round

At Frederikshavn, Denmark

Finland 3 Hungary 2 (OT)

Japan 5 Sweden 4

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 5 Texas 3

Kansas City 12 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 8 Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 0

Seattle 4 Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1 (12 innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 4

Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 2 Miami 1

Milwaukee 8 Arizona 6 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 12 San Diego 1

Colorado at Cincinnati (Postponed)

---

MLS

FC Dallas 3 Minnesota 0

Chicago 0 Columbus 0

Philadelphia 2 New York Red Bulls 0

Cincinnati 2 Charlotte FC 0

Nashville 3 Austin FC 0

---

