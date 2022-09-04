Saturday's Games
HOCKEY
Women's World Championship
Semifinals
At Herning, Denmark
U.S. 10 Czechia 1
Canada 8 Switzerland 1
Placement round
At Frederikshavn, Denmark
Finland 3 Hungary 2 (OT)
Japan 5 Sweden 4
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 5 Texas 3
Kansas City 12 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 8 Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 0
Seattle 4 Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1 (12 innings)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 4
Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 2 Miami 1
Milwaukee 8 Arizona 6 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 12 San Diego 1
Colorado at Cincinnati (Postponed)
---
MLS
FC Dallas 3 Minnesota 0
Chicago 0 Columbus 0
Philadelphia 2 New York Red Bulls 0
Cincinnati 2 Charlotte FC 0
Nashville 3 Austin FC 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.