Sunday's Scores
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2
Baltimore 5 Boston 3
Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 2
Detroit 4 L.A. Angels 0
Texas 7 Minnesota 0
Oakland 5 Seattle 3
National League
Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5
Houston 5 Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 10 Philadelphia 9
Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9 Colorado 8 (11 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 3
St. Louis 6 Arizona 4
San Diego 2 Washington 1
---
MLS
New York City FC 2 Chicago 0
Atlanta 2 Columbus 2
Orlando City 2 Charlotte FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 4 Portland 1
Nashville 4 FC Dallas 0
---
NFL Pre-season
Philadelphia 21 Cleveland 20
N.Y. Giants 25 Cincinnati 22
Baltimore 24 Arizona 17
---
