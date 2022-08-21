Sunday's Scores

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2

Baltimore 5 Boston 3

Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 2

Detroit 4 L.A. Angels 0

Texas 7 Minnesota 0

Oakland 5 Seattle 3

National League

Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5

Houston 5 Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 10 Philadelphia 9

Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9 Colorado 8 (11 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 3

St. Louis 6 Arizona 4

San Diego 2 Washington 1

---

MLS

New York City FC 2 Chicago 0

Atlanta 2 Columbus 2

Orlando City 2 Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 4 Portland 1

Nashville 4 FC Dallas 0

---

NFL Pre-season

Philadelphia 21 Cleveland 20

N.Y. Giants 25 Cincinnati 22

Baltimore 24 Arizona 17

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.