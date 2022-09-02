Thursday's Scoreboard

WOMEN"S WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarterfinals

At Herning, Denmark

Canada 3 Sweden 0

Switzerland 2 Japan 1 (SO)

United States 12 Hungary 1

At Frederikshavn, Denmark

Czechia 2 Finland 1

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 7 Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 1

Baltimore 3 Cleveland 0

Boston 9 Texas 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N.Y. Mets 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3 Colorado 0

Arizona 5 Milwaukee 0

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 7 Oakland 5 (10 innings)

---

