Thursday's Scoreboard
WOMEN"S WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarterfinals
At Herning, Denmark
Canada 3 Sweden 0
Switzerland 2 Japan 1 (SO)
United States 12 Hungary 1
At Frederikshavn, Denmark
Czechia 2 Finland 1
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 7 Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 1
Baltimore 3 Cleveland 0
Boston 9 Texas 8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N.Y. Mets 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 3 Colorado 0
Arizona 5 Milwaukee 0
INTERLEAGUE
Washington 7 Oakland 5 (10 innings)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.