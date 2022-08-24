Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 9 Boston 3

Baltimore 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 11 L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4 Minnesota 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 0 (First game)

St. Louis 13 Chicago Cubs 3 (Second game)

Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 10 Milwaukee 1

INTERLEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees 4 N.Y. Mets 2

Seattle 4 Washington 2

Arizona 7 Kansas City 3

San Francisco 3 Detroit 1

Colorado 7 Texas 6

Cleveland 3 San Diego 1

Miami 5 Oakland 3

---

