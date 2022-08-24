Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 9 Boston 3
Baltimore 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 11 L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4 Minnesota 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 0 (First game)
St. Louis 13 Chicago Cubs 3 (Second game)
Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 10 Milwaukee 1
INTERLEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees 4 N.Y. Mets 2
Seattle 4 Washington 2
Arizona 7 Kansas City 3
San Francisco 3 Detroit 1
Colorado 7 Texas 6
Cleveland 3 San Diego 1
Miami 5 Oakland 3
