Tuesday's Games

WOMEN'S WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Preliminary Round

At Herning, Denmark

United States 5 Canada 2

Finland 4 Switzerland 0

At Frederikshavn, Denmark

Czechia 3 Sweden 0

Germany 3 Denmark 2

---

MLB

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 5 Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2

Oakland 10 Washington 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 5 Baltimore 1

Seattle 9 Detroit 3

Minnesota 10 Boston 5

Houston 4 Texas 2

Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 7

N.Y. Yankees 7 L.A. Angels 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 3 Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 2

Arizona 12 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 4 San Francisco 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.