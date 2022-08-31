Tuesday's Games
WOMEN'S WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Preliminary Round
At Herning, Denmark
United States 5 Canada 2
Finland 4 Switzerland 0
At Frederikshavn, Denmark
Czechia 3 Sweden 0
Germany 3 Denmark 2
---
MLB
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 5 Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2
Oakland 10 Washington 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 5 Baltimore 1
Seattle 9 Detroit 3
Minnesota 10 Boston 5
Houston 4 Texas 2
Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 7
N.Y. Yankees 7 L.A. Angels 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 3 Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 2
Arizona 12 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 4 San Francisco 3
---
