Tuesday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 9 Toronto 6
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 4
Seattle 3 Chicago White Sox 0
Cleveland 4 Kansas City 1
Texas 4 Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (Postponed)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3 Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 4 Washington 1
Colorado 10 Milwaukee 7 (10 innings)
San Diego 6 Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 3
INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 10 Oakland 9
