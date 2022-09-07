Tuesday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 9 Toronto 6

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 4

Seattle 3 Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 1

Texas 4 Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (Postponed)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3 Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 4 Washington 1

Colorado 10 Milwaukee 7 (10 innings)

San Diego 6 Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 3

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 10 Oakland 9

---

