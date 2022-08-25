Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 3 Boston 2 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 5 Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 4 L.A. Angels 3 (11 innings)

Houston 5 Minnesota 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 14 Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 12 Milwaukee 6

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit 6 San Francisco 1

Texas 16 Colorado 4

Oakland 3 Miami 2 (10 innings)

Cleveland 7 San Diego 0

Washington 3 Seattle 1

Kansas City 5 Arizona 3

