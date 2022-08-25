Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 3 Boston 2 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 5 Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 4 L.A. Angels 3 (11 innings)
Houston 5 Minnesota 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 14 Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 12 Milwaukee 6
INTERLEAGUE
Detroit 6 San Francisco 1
Texas 16 Colorado 4
Oakland 3 Miami 2 (10 innings)
Cleveland 7 San Diego 0
Washington 3 Seattle 1
Kansas City 5 Arizona 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.