Wednesday's Games

MLB

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 7 Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 2 Miami 1 (10 innings)

Washington 5 Oakland 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 5 Texas 3

Baltimore 4 Cleveland 0

Seattle 5 Detroit 3

Boston 6 Minnesota 5

Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 5 San Francisco 4

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3 (13 innings)

N.Y. Mets 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 3 Colorado 2

Philadelphia 18 Arizona 2

---

MLS

New York 1 CF Montréal 0

LA Galaxy 2 Toronto FC 2

Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1

Columbus 1 Miami 0

Chicago 0 New England 0

Orlando City 3 Seattle 2

D.C. United 2 New York City FC 1

Houston 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4 Colorado 1

Portland 2 Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 3 Minnesota 0

