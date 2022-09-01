Wednesday's Games
MLB
INTERLEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 7 Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 2 Miami 1 (10 innings)
Washington 5 Oakland 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 5 Texas 3
Baltimore 4 Cleveland 0
Seattle 5 Detroit 3
Boston 6 Minnesota 5
Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 5 San Francisco 4
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3 (13 innings)
N.Y. Mets 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 3 Colorado 2
Philadelphia 18 Arizona 2
MLS
New York 1 CF Montréal 0
LA Galaxy 2 Toronto FC 2
Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1
Columbus 1 Miami 0
Chicago 0 New England 0
Orlando City 3 Seattle 2
D.C. United 2 New York City FC 1
Houston 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Nashville 4 Colorado 1
Portland 2 Austin FC 1
Real Salt Lake 3 Minnesota 0
