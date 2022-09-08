Wednesday's Results

(All times Eastern)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees 5 Minnesota 4 (12 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 7 Minnesota 1

Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9 Seattle 6

Tampa Bay 1 Boston 0

Toronto 4 Baltimore 1

Kansas City 2 Cleveland 1

Houston 4 Texas 3 (10 innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 8 Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 10 Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3

Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 6 Washington 5

San Diego 6 Arizona 3

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 7 Oakland 3

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FC Cincinnati 1 New York City FC 1

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.