Wednesday's Results
(All times Eastern)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees 5 Minnesota 4 (12 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 7 Minnesota 1
Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9 Seattle 6
Tampa Bay 1 Boston 0
Toronto 4 Baltimore 1
Kansas City 2 Cleveland 1
Houston 4 Texas 3 (10 innings)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 8 Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 10 Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4 Miami 3
Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 6 Washington 5
San Diego 6 Arizona 3
INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 7 Oakland 3
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
FC Cincinnati 1 New York City FC 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.