TORONTO - It was quite a racing weekend for Woodbine Entertainment.
Stakes-filled cards at both Woodbine Racetrack and Woodbine Mohawk Park generated over $30 million in betting from Friday through Sunday, the organization announced Tuesday.
A record-setting handle of over $13.856 million was registered Saturday for the thoroughbred card at Woodbine Racetrack that included the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile and $600,000 Pattison Canadian International, both turf races. It was an increase of 17.3 per cent from 2020.
Bettors wagered $2.2 million on the Mile and $1.7 million on the International. Woodbine Racetrack's 11-race card Sunday generated a $7.2-million handle.
Meanwhile at Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ont., $3.1 million was wagered Saturday night on a 13-race card that included the $606,500 Canadian Trotting Classic. That was an increase of 9.4 per cent from last year’s race.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.
