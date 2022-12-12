CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders' management succession plan continued with the CFL club adding general manager to head coach Dave Dickenson's duties.
John Hufnagel relinquished the GM's reins to his protégéafter 15 years on the job, but the 71-year-old will continue as both team president and a football operations consultant.
Dickenson took over as head coach for Hufnagel in 2016 after seven years of apprenticing under him on the coaching staff.
"I'm a big proponent of having one voice, one vision," Hufnagel said Monday at McMahon Stadium. "Dave and I have always had the same vision and that's why when he became the head coach, it was a very seamless transition and I expect this to be also.
"I'm the president, so I'm in charge of every dollar spent. I'm grateful that I stayed on as a consultant, which is mostly a talent evaluator, because, if I can pat myself on the back, I think I'm pretty good at it."
Calgary Flames Sports and Entertainment is the majority owner of the CFL club. The Flames purchased a controlling stake in the Stampeders in 2012.
Adding general manager to Dickenson's job was included in his contract extension last year.
"It just didn't kick in until now," Dickenson said.
"I do think in the off-season, a huge change," he continued. "I think a lot more responsibility coming on my shoulders. I have to lean on my coaches a bit more. I do think they're ready as well.
"The continuity is, we've got a plan, we stick with it, we trust the people, we don't micromanage. We have good players. Players win or lose games. We have good support. The ownership has changed here, but the support is still there.
"I was able to meet with (CSEC president) John Bean and I feel like he's always been in our corner."
Dickenson's promotion reshuffled football operations, with player personnel director Brendan Mahoney also becoming assistant GM.
U.S. scout Cole Hufnagel, John's son, and director of football operations Nick Bojda will take on additional responsibilities.
Dickenson indicated without elaborating that change is afoot for Calgary's coaching staff.
"Unfortunately, we've got some change coming, so I've got to make sure I handle that first," the 49-year-old said.
The Stampeders have reached the CFL playoffs 17 consecutive seasons, which predates Hufnagel's return in 2008 to a club he previously quarterbacked and served as quarterbacks coach.
Hufnagel's record as Calgary's GM was 175-70-3 with Grey Cup wins in 2008, 2014 and 2018.
The Stampeders also reached Grey Cup games in 2012, 2016 and 2017. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Hufnagel, from Coraopolis, Penn., was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
"Huf's still around, but he's earned the right to play some golf in the off-season, he earned the right to go fishing and I think he should do that," Dickenson said.
"I'm always going to lean on him and he's here. There will be a time when he completely steps away.
"You are judged by wins and losses and playoff success. We've got some work to do."
Calgary went 12-6 in 2022 and lost out in the West Division semifinal a third straight year.
Dickenson, from Great Falls, Mont., says Hufnagel's been his primary coaching and management mentor. He also learned from former B.C. Lions coach and GM Wally Buono.
"I've been fired a lot as a player but never as coach," Dickenson said. "I remember Wally had a good quote saying if he wasn't the GM, he would have fired the coach, because he was both. So now I get that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.
