ST. LOUIS - Stanford junior midfielder Catarina Macario and Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson are the Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players.
Presented Friday night by the Missouri Athletic Club, the awards were determined by voting by NCAA Division I coaches.
Canada's Jessie Fleming was a finalist for the award for the second time in her college career. Fleming, a senior from London, Ont., led UCLA to the College Cup for the second time in four years and was a College Cup all-tournament honouree for the second time.
Fleming also earned United Soccer Coaches first-team All-America honours for the second time and was an All-American for the third time overall.
She is just the third UCLA player ever to receive first-team All-Pac-12 acclaim four times, and was a four-time All-West Region honouree, earning first-team honours three times and second-team another.
Fleming, who debuted for Canada 2013 at the age of 15, has won 70 caps for her country.
Macario is the fifth female player to repeat as the winner and the sixth two-time women’s winner overall. She led the nation and set a Stanford record with 32 goals last season.
Robinson led the nation in points with 45 and tied for the lead in goals with 18.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.