REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star quarterback Cody Fajardo to a two-year contract extension.
Fajardo was the West Division finalist for the CFL's most outstanding player award in 2019 after leading the Roughriders to first place in the regular season.
The six-foot-two, 215-pound Fajardo took over for an injured Zach Collaros in the first game of the 2019 season and was the starter the rest of the way.
Fajardo led the league with 4,302 passing yards and threw for 18 touchdowns. He also had 611 rushing yards and 10 majors on the ground.
Prior to coming to Saskatchewan, Fajardo spent one season with B.C., and two with Toronto.
BOMBERS KEEP TWO VETERANS
Two-time CFL most outstanding lineman Stanley Bryant has signed a one-year extension with Winnipeg, while homegrown receiver Nic Demski has inked a two-year pact with the Blue Bombers.
Bryant returns for his sixth season in Winnipeg after originally signing in 2015.
The six-foot-five, 306-pound left tackle was the West Division's nominee for most outstanding lineman for the third straight season in 2019, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup.
Bryant was named the CFL's most outstanding lineman in 2017 and 2018 and has started every game since the start of the 2015 season.
Bryant spent the first five years of his career with Calgary, winning a Grey Cup in 2014.
Demski, a Winnipeg native, had 44 receptions for 543 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, along with 147 yards rushing and two more scores.
Demski has played the past two seasons with Winnipeg after starting his CFL career with three years in Saskatchewan.
TICATS SIGN TWO
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American linebackers Tyrice Beverette and Chris Frey Jr.
Beverette suited up for 13 regular-season games with the Ticats in 2019, posting nine defensive tackles, a team-high 19 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery.
He also played in both of the Tiger-Cats' playoff games including the 107th Grey Cup.
The 6-0, 203-pound native of Lakewood, New Jersey spent time with the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 after four seasons (2014-17) at Stony Brook University.
Frey, 25, registered three defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and one sack in the first-five games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.
