MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have added to their goaltending depth, acquirring netminder Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild.
The trade, announced Saturday, saw the Habs send left-winger Brandon Baddock to Minnesota.
Hammond has a 6-2-3 record with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 2.44 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage.
The 34-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., has played 56 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche, registering a 27-15-6 record with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts.
Montreal has surrendered a league-high 184 goals this season and continues to await the return of star goalie Carey Price, who's working his way back from off-season knee surgery.
The Canadiens (8-31-7) are set to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2022.
