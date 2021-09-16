OTTAWA - The struggling Ottawa Redblacks have signed former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges to a three-year contract, the club announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old Samford University product played eight games, including six as a starter, for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Hodges completed 62.5 per cent of his passes with five touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Named the Southern Conference Player of the Year three times in college, Hodges earned the Walter Payton Award in 2018 after the Alabama pivot set the NCAA FCS record with 14,584 career passing yards.
Ottawa (1-4) has lost four straight games and scored a CFL-worst 80 points so far in 2021 with the combination of Matt Nichols and Dominique Davis under centre.
The Redblacks also signed six other players this week, including former Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams.
Ottawa is on a bye week before resuming its schedule next Wednesday against the Hamilton-Tiger Cats.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.
