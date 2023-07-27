Soccer is the most popular sport for young Canadians to play, according to a recent study.
The 2023 Canadian Youth Sports Report is an independent syndicated study published by Solutions Research Group in late June.
It found that 16 per cent of all Canadian youth between the ages of three and 17 participate in organized soccer.
Swimming was the second most popular athletic activity, followed by hockey.
The study revealed that the average annual expenditure related to youth sports is $1,820 per child, with 44 per cent of that money going to lesson fees or team dues.
The data comes from 2,996 detailed interviews with parents who had at least one child in the 3-17 age group in the home in January 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.
