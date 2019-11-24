Sunday's Games
CFL
Grey Cup
Winnipeg 33 Hamilton 12
---
NFL
N.Y. Jets 34 Oakland 3
Buffalo 20 Denver 3
Chicago 19 N.Y. Giants 14
Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 10
Cleveland 41 Miami 24
Seattle 17 Philadelphia 9
Washington 19 Detroit 16
Tampa Bay 35 Atlanta 22
New Orleans 34 Carolina 31
Tennessee 42 Jacksonville 20
New England 13 Dallas 9
San Francisco 37 Green Bay 8
---
NHL
Buffalo 5 Florida 2
Carolina 2 Detroit 0
Edmonton 4 Arizona 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Bridgeport 3 Springfield 1
Providence 6 Hershey 3
Iowa 3 Bakersfield 2 (SO)
Rockford 3 San Antonio 2 (OT)
Toronto 4 Manitoba 1
---
NBA
Dallas 137 Houston 123
Brooklyn 103 New York 101
Sacramento 113 Washington 106
Denver 116 Phoenix 104
L.A. Clippers 134 New Orleans 109
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.