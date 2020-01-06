Sunday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Ostrava Czech Republic

Relegation

Germany 5 Kazakhstan 1

(Germany wins best-of-three series 2-1)

Bronze

Sweden 3 Finland 2

Final

Canada 4 Russia 3

---

NFL

NFC Wild Card Playoffs

Minnesota 26 New Orleans 20 (OT)

Seattle 17 Philadelphia 9

---

NHL

Washington 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1

Florida 4 Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5 Minnesota 4 (SO)

Chicago 4 Detroit 2

Anaheim 5 Nashville 4

---

AHL

Hershey 4 Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 4 Providence 1

San Antonio 5 Grand Rapids 4

Lehigh Valley 4 Toronto 2

Chicago 3 Rockford 2

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 135 New York 132

Miami 122 Portland 111

Minnesota 118 Cleveland 103

Memphis 121 Phoenix 114

L.A. Lakers 106 Detroit 99

---

