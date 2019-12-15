Sunday's Games
NFL
Kansas City 23 Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38 Detroit 17
Houston 24 Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36 Miami 20
Seattle 30 Carolina 24
Green Bay 21 Chicago 13
New England 34 Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37 Washington 27
Arizona 38 Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20 Oakland 16
Minnesota 39 L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29 San Francisco 22
Dallas 44 L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17 Pittsburgh 10
---
NHL
Winnipeg 7 Philadelphia 3
Chicago 5 Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 2
Vegas 6 Vancouver 3
---
AHL
Providence 5 Springfield 0
Rockford 4 Toronto 2
Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Ontario 4 Iowa 3
Stockton 5 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Orlando 130 New Orleans 119
Indiana 107 Charlotte 85
Brooklyn 109 Philadelphia 89
L.A. Lakers 101 Atlanta 96
Denver 111 New York 105
Sacramento 100 Golden State 79
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.