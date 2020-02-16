Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 1

Boston at N.Y. Rangers

Edmonton at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Springfield at Charlotte

Laval at Providence

Utica at Rochester

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

---

NBA

All-Star Game

At Chicago

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, 8 p.m.

---

