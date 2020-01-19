Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
---
AHL
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.
---
NBA
Miami at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.
---
NFL
AFC Championship Game
Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
NFC Champpionship Game
Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.
