Sunday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 5 Anaheim 1
Calgary 5 Dallas 1
Arizona 5 Detroit 2
Vegas 3 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Hershey 3 Springfield 2
San Antonio 4 Manitoba 2
Texas 3 Chicago 0
Colorado 7 Bakersfield 5
---
NBA
Toronto 110 Dallas 107
Boston 119 Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89
Oklahoma City 118 L.A. Clippers 112
Denver 128 L.A. Lakers 104
---
NFL
N.Y. Giants 41 Washington 35 (OT)
Miami 38 Cincinnati 35 (OT)
New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28
N.Y. Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10
Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15
Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6
Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12
Oakland 24 L.A. Chargers 17
Denver 27 Detroit 17
Arizona 27 Seattle 13
Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9
Kansas City 26 Chicago 3
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.