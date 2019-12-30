Sunday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Trinec, Czech Republic

Finland 7 Kazakhstan 1

At Ostrava, Czech Republic

United States 3 Russia 1

---

NHL

St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3 Columbus 2 (SO)

New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Minnesota 1

Boston 3 Buffalo 2

Florida 6 Montreal 5

Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1

Dallas 4 Arizona 2

Philadelphia 2 Anaheim 1 (OT)

Vancouver 5 Calgary 2

---

AHL

Manitoba 3 Rockford 2

Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 0

Milwaukee 3 Chicago 2

Colorado 4 Tucson 1

Bakersfield 7 San Jose 5

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 98 Toronto 97

Memphis 117 Charlotte 104

New Orleans 127 Houston 112

Denver 120 Sacramento 115

L.A. Lakers 108 Dallas 95

---

NFL

Chicago 21 Minnesota 19

Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT

Miami 27 New England 24

Green Bay 23 Detroit 20

Cincinnati 33 Cleveland 23

Kansas City 31 L.A. Chargers 21

N.Y. Jets 13 Buffalo 6

New Orleans 42 Carolina 10

Denver 16 Oakland 15

Tennessee 35 Houston 14

Dallas 47 Washington 16

Jacksonville 38 Indianapolis 20

Philadelphia 34 N.Y. Giants 17

Baltimore 28 Pittsburgh 10

L.A. Rams 31 Arizona 24

San Francisco 26 Seattle 21

---

