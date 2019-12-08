Sunday's Games

NFL

Green Bay 20 Washington 15

Minnesota 20 Detroit 7

Atlanta 40 Carolina 20

San Francisco 48 New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27 Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 35

Denver 38 Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22 Miami 21

Baltimore 24 Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45 Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42 Oakland 21

Kansas City 23 New England 16

Pittsburgh 23 Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28 Seattle 12

---

NHL

Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 2

Florida 5 San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5 Vegas 0

Arizona 4 Chicago 3 (SO)

Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Hartford 4 Providence 1

Toronto 4 San Antonio 1

Hershey 3 W-B/Scranton 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 105 Denver 102

Atlanta 122 Charlotte 107

L.A. Clippers 135 Washington 119

Miami 110 Chicago 105 (OT)

Philadelphia 110 Toronto 104

Sacramento 110 Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 108 Portland 96

L.A. Lakers 142 Minnesota 125

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you