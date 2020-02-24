Sunday's Games
NHL
Washington 5 Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo 2 Winnipeg 1
Dallas 2 Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 San Jose 1
Calgary 4 Detroit 2
St. Louis 4 Minnesota 1
Edmonton 4 Los Angeles 2
Vegas 6 Anaheim 5
---
AHL
Hartford 4 Bridgeport 1
Providence 2 WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 5 Rockford 1
San Antonio 2 Grand Rapids 1
Springfield 3 Syracuse 2
San Jose 5 Ontario 2
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 114 Boston 112
Toronto 127 Indiana 81
Denver 128 Minnesota 116
Oklahoma City 131 San Antonio 103
Chicago 126 Washington 117
New Orleans 115 Golden State 101
Portland 107 Detroit 104
---
