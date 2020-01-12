Sunday's Games

NFL Playoffs

Kansas City 51 Houston 31

Green Bay 28 Seattle 23

---

NHL

Nashville 1 Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 4 Minnesota 1

Buffalo 5 Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 3 (SO)

Florida 8 Toronto 4

New Jersey 3 Tampa Bay 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 6 Laval 4

Binghamton 6 Syracuse 5

Lehigh Valley 2 Cleveland 0

Providence 5 Springfield 3

Toronto 6 San Antonio 1

Stockton 2 San Jose 1

---

NBA

New York 124 Miami 121

Utah 127 Washington 116

Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 86

Memphis 122 Golden State 102

San Antonio 105 Toronto 104

Phoenix 100 Charlotte 92

Denver 114 L.A. Clippers 104

---

NLL

Saskatchewan 12 San Diego 9

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you