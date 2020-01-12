Sunday's Games
NFL Playoffs
Kansas City 51 Houston 31
Green Bay 28 Seattle 23
---
NHL
Nashville 1 Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 4 Minnesota 1
Buffalo 5 Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 3 (SO)
Florida 8 Toronto 4
New Jersey 3 Tampa Bay 1
---
AHL
Bridgeport 6 Laval 4
Binghamton 6 Syracuse 5
Lehigh Valley 2 Cleveland 0
Providence 5 Springfield 3
Toronto 6 San Antonio 1
Stockton 2 San Jose 1
---
NBA
New York 124 Miami 121
Utah 127 Washington 116
Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 86
Memphis 122 Golden State 102
San Antonio 105 Toronto 104
Phoenix 100 Charlotte 92
Denver 114 L.A. Clippers 104
---
NLL
Saskatchewan 12 San Diego 9
---
