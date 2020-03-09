Sunday's Games
NHL
Carolina 6 Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 4 (SO)
Vegas 5 Calgary 3
St. Louis 2 Chicago 0
Minnesota 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)
Columbus 2 Vancouver 1
Colorado 4 San Jose 3
---
AHL
Iowa 3 Manitoba 2
Binghamton 3 W-B/Scranton 0
Springfield 4 Hartford 1
Providence 3 Hershey 2 (SO)
Bridgeport 6 Lehigh Valley 5 (SO)
Milwaukee 3 San Antonio 0
Chicago 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Brooklyn 110 Chicago 107
New Orleans 120 Minnesota 107
L.A. Lakers 112 L.A. Clippers 103
Phoenix 140 Milwaukee 131
Oklahoma City 105 Boston 104
Orlando 126 Houston 106
Indiana 112 Dallas 109
Miami 100 Washington 89
New York 96 Detroit 84
Cleveland 132 San Antonio 129 (OT)
Toronto 118 Sacramento 113
---
MLB Pre-season
Boston 7 Minnesota 6
Detroit 7 Washington 5
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 1 Atlanta 0
St. Louis 7 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 2 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5 Baltimore 5
Toronto 9 Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 3 Houston 1
Cincinnati (ss) 11 Chicago Cubs (ss) 9
Texas 9 L.A. Dodgers 8
San Francisco 8 Seattle 4
Arizona 8 Chicago Cubs (ss) 1
Chicago White Sox (ss) 5 Kansas City 4
Oakland 11 Milwaukee (ss) 3
L.A. Angels (ss) 8 Cincinnati (ss) 8
Milwaukee (ss) 7 L.A. Angels (ss) 3
Chicago White Sox (ss) 6 San Diego 0
Colorado 3 Cleveland 1
---
MLS
Portland 1 Nashville 0
Philadelphia 3 Los Angeles FC 3
---
