Sunday's Games

NHL

Carolina 6 Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 4 (SO)

Vegas 5 Calgary 3

St. Louis 2 Chicago 0

Minnesota 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)

Columbus 2 Vancouver 1

Colorado 4 San Jose 3

---

AHL

Iowa 3 Manitoba 2

Binghamton 3 W-B/Scranton 0

Springfield 4 Hartford 1

Providence 3 Hershey 2 (SO)

Bridgeport 6 Lehigh Valley 5 (SO)

Milwaukee 3 San Antonio 0

Chicago 3 Rockford 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 110 Chicago 107

New Orleans 120 Minnesota 107

L.A. Lakers 112 L.A. Clippers 103

Phoenix 140 Milwaukee 131

Oklahoma City 105 Boston 104

Orlando 126 Houston 106

Indiana 112 Dallas 109

Miami 100 Washington 89

New York 96 Detroit 84

Cleveland 132 San Antonio 129 (OT)

Toronto 118 Sacramento 113

---

MLB Pre-season

Boston 7 Minnesota 6

Detroit 7 Washington 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 1 Atlanta 0

St. Louis 7 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 2 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5 Baltimore 5

Toronto 9 Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 3 Houston 1

Cincinnati (ss) 11 Chicago Cubs (ss) 9

Texas 9 L.A. Dodgers 8

San Francisco 8 Seattle 4

Arizona 8 Chicago Cubs (ss) 1

Chicago White Sox (ss) 5 Kansas City 4

Oakland 11 Milwaukee (ss) 3

L.A. Angels (ss) 8 Cincinnati (ss) 8

Milwaukee (ss) 7 L.A. Angels (ss) 3

Chicago White Sox (ss) 6 San Diego 0

Colorado 3 Cleveland 1

---

MLS

Portland 1 Nashville 0

Philadelphia 3 Los Angeles FC 3

---

