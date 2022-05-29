Sunday's Games
World Hockey Championship at Tampere, Finland
Championship
Finland 4 Canada 3 OT
Third Place
Czechia 8 United States 4
---
American Hockey League Playoffs
Best-of-Five Pacific Division Final
Stockton 1 Colorado 0
(Stockton wins series 3-1)
---
National Basketball Association Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Final
Boston 100 Miami 96
(Boston wins series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 12 Baltimore 2
Detroit 2 Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 3
Oakland 6 Texas 5
Toronto 11 L.A. Angels 10
Houston 2 Seattle 1
National League
San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 4
Washington 6 Colorado 5
Atlanta 6 Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 1
San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
---
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 4 Austin FC 1
Seattle 2 Charlotte FC 1
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Best-of-Seven Second Round
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn, 5-0), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m. (Game 1)
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m. (Game 2)
San Diego (Martinez 2-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 4-2) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2022.
