Sunday's Games

World Hockey Championship at Tampere, Finland

Championship

Finland 4 Canada 3 OT

Third Place

Czechia 8 United States 4

---

American Hockey League Playoffs

Best-of-Five Pacific Division Final

Stockton 1 Colorado 0

(Stockton wins series 3-1)

---

National Basketball Association Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Final

Boston 100 Miami 96

(Boston wins series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 12 Baltimore 2

Detroit 2 Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 3

Oakland 6 Texas 5

Toronto 11 L.A. Angels 10

Houston 2 Seattle 1

National League

San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 4

Washington 6 Colorado 5

Atlanta 6 Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 1

San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

---

Major League Soccer

LA Galaxy 4 Austin FC 1

Seattle 2 Charlotte FC 1

---

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Best-of-Seven Second Round

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn, 5-0), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m. (Game 1)

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m. (Game 2)

San Diego (Martinez 2-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 4-2) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

---

