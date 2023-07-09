Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
B.C. 35 Montreal 19
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (10 innings)
Boston 4 Oakland 3
Kansas City 4 Cleveland 1
Baltimore 15 Minnesota 2
Seattle 3 Houston 1
National League
San Diego 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 7 Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 1 Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 1 Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 2
Interleague
St. Louis 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 7 N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 10 Atlanta 4
Washington 7 Texas 2
---
SOCCER
Gold Cup
(In Cincinnati, Ohio)
U.S. 2 Canada 2 (U.S. wins 3-2 on penalties)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.