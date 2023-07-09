Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 35 Montreal 19

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (10 innings)

Boston 4 Oakland 3

Kansas City 4 Cleveland 1

Baltimore 15 Minnesota 2

Seattle 3 Houston 1

National League

San Diego 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 7 Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 1 Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 1 Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 2

Interleague

St. Louis 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 7 N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 10 Atlanta 4

Washington 7 Texas 2

---

SOCCER

Gold Cup

(In Cincinnati, Ohio)

U.S. 2 Canada 2 (U.S. wins 3-2 on penalties)

---

