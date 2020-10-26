Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
World Series
At Arlington, Texas
L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2
(L.A. leads series 3-2)
---
NFL
Buffalo 18, N.Y. Jets 10
Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24
Green Bay 35, Houston 20
Cleveland 37, Cincinnati 34
New Orleans 27, Carolina 24
Detroit 23, Atlanta 22
Washington 25, Dallas 3
Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20
Kansas City 43, Denver 16
San Francisco 33, New England 6
L.A. Chargers 39, Jacksonville 29
Arizona 37, Seattle 34, OT
Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
---
Major League Soccer
Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
---
