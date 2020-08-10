Sunday's Games

NHL

At Toronto

Round Robin

Washington 2 Boston 1

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five series)

Columbus 3 Toronto 0

(Blue Jackets win series 3-2)

At Edmonton

Round Robin

Dallas 2 St. Louis 1 (SO)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 5 Toronto 3

Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2

Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 7 Houston 2

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (10 innings)

National League

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 2

Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 2

San Diego 9 Arizona 5

Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 0 (2nd game)

Interleague

Baltimore at Washington (Suspended)

Detroit 2 Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 5 Colorado 3

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 121 Washington 103

Toronto 108 Memphis 99

San Antonio 122 New Orleans 113

Boston 122 Orlando 119 OT

Portland 124 Philadelphia 121

Houston 129 Sacramento 112

Brooklyn 129 L.A. Clippers 120

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you