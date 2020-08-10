Sunday's Games
NHL
At Toronto
Round Robin
Washington 2 Boston 1
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five series)
Columbus 3 Toronto 0
(Blue Jackets win series 3-2)
At Edmonton
Round Robin
Dallas 2 St. Louis 1 (SO)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 5 Toronto 3
Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2
Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 7 Houston 2
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (10 innings)
National League
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2 (1st game)
N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 2
Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 2
San Diego 9 Arizona 5
Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 0 (2nd game)
Interleague
Baltimore at Washington (Suspended)
Detroit 2 Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 5 Colorado 3
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 121 Washington 103
Toronto 108 Memphis 99
San Antonio 122 New Orleans 113
Boston 122 Orlando 119 OT
Portland 124 Philadelphia 121
Houston 129 Sacramento 112
Brooklyn 129 L.A. Clippers 120
---
