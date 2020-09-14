Sunday's Games

NHL

Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

(Lightning lead series 3-1)

---

NBA

Western Conference Semifinals

Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 98

(Series tied 3-3)

---

NFL

Green Bay 43 Minnesota 34

Jacksonville 27 Indianapolis 20

Las Vegas 34 Carolina 30

Buffalo 27 N.Y. Jets 17

Seattle 38 Atlanta 25

Washington 27 Philadelphia 17

New England 21 Miami 11

Baltimore 38 Cleveland 6

Chicago 27 Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 16 Cincinnati 13

Arizona 24 San Francisco 20

New Orleans 34 Tampa Bay 23

L.A. Rams 20 Dallas 17

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Baltimore 1

Boston 6 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 2

Texas 6 Oakland 3

Minnesota 7 Cleveland 5

National League

Miami 2 Philadelphia 1 (1st game)

Atlanta 8 Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 12 Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 10 St. Louis 5

Miami 8 Philadelphia 1 (2nd game)

San Diego 6 San Francisco 0 (1st game)

San Diego 3 San Francisco 1 (2nd game)

Interleague

Kansas City 11 Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 5 Colorado 3

Toronto 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 7 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8 Houston 1

---

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 0

Montreal 4 Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 4 Portland 2

LA Galaxy 0 San Jose 0

---

