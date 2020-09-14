Sunday's Games
NHL
Eastern Conference Final
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
(Lightning lead series 3-1)
---
NBA
Western Conference Semifinals
Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 98
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NFL
Green Bay 43 Minnesota 34
Jacksonville 27 Indianapolis 20
Las Vegas 34 Carolina 30
Buffalo 27 N.Y. Jets 17
Seattle 38 Atlanta 25
Washington 27 Philadelphia 17
New England 21 Miami 11
Baltimore 38 Cleveland 6
Chicago 27 Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 16 Cincinnati 13
Arizona 24 San Francisco 20
New Orleans 34 Tampa Bay 23
L.A. Rams 20 Dallas 17
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 3 Baltimore 1
Boston 6 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 2
Texas 6 Oakland 3
Minnesota 7 Cleveland 5
National League
Miami 2 Philadelphia 1 (1st game)
Atlanta 8 Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 12 Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 10 St. Louis 5
Miami 8 Philadelphia 1 (2nd game)
San Diego 6 San Francisco 0 (1st game)
San Diego 3 San Francisco 1 (2nd game)
Interleague
Kansas City 11 Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 5 Colorado 3
Toronto 7 N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8 Houston 1
---
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 0
Montreal 4 Vancouver 2
Los Angeles FC 4 Portland 2
LA Galaxy 0 San Jose 0
---
