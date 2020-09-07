Sunday's Games
NHL
Western Conference Final
Dallas 1 Vegas 0
(Stars lead series 1-0)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Milwaukee 118 Miami 115 (OT)
(Heat lead series 3-1)
Western Conference Semifinal
L.A. Lakers 117 Houston 109
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Kansas City 2
Detroit 10 Minnesota 8
Toronto 10 Boston 8
Seattle 4 Texas 3
L.A. Angels 9 Houston 5
National League
N.Y. Mets 14 Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 10 Washington 3
Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 4 Arizona 2
St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 6
Interleague
Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4 (10 innings)
San Diego 5 Oakland 3
---
MLS
New York City FC 0 D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3 New York 0
Columbus 3 Cincinnati 0
New England 2 Chicago 1
Minnesota 4 Real Salt Lake 0
Nashville 0 Miami 0
Portland 2 Seattle 1
LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 0
---
