Sunday's Games

NHL

Western Conference Final

Dallas 1 Vegas 0

(Stars lead series 1-0)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Milwaukee 118 Miami 115 (OT)

(Heat lead series 3-1)

Western Conference Semifinal

L.A. Lakers 117 Houston 109

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 8 Kansas City 2

Detroit 10 Minnesota 8

Toronto 10 Boston 8

Seattle 4 Texas 3

L.A. Angels 9 Houston 5

National League

N.Y. Mets 14 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 10 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4 Arizona 2

St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 6

Interleague

Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4 (10 innings)

San Diego 5 Oakland 3

---

MLS

New York City FC 0 D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3 New York 0

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 0

New England 2 Chicago 1

Minnesota 4 Real Salt Lake 0

Nashville 0 Miami 0

Portland 2 Seattle 1

LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 0

---

