Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2

(Bruins lead series 1-0)

At Edmonton

Vegas 5 Vancouver 0

(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Boston 110 Philadelphia 106

(Celtics win series 4-0)

Dallas 135 Los Angeles Clippers 133 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

Toronto 150 Brooklyn 122

(Raptors win series 4-0)

Utah 129 Denver 127

(Jazz lead series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 4

Baltimore 5 Boston 4

Detroit 7 Cleveland 4

Minnesota 5 Kansas City 4

Seattle 4 Texas 1

Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)

National League

Washington 9 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 6 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11 Colorado 3

Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 2 Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 5 Houston 3

---

MLS

Seatte 3 Portland 0

---

