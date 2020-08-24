Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
At Toronto
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
At Edmonton
Vegas 5 Vancouver 0
(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Boston 110 Philadelphia 106
(Celtics win series 4-0)
Dallas 135 Los Angeles Clippers 133 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
Toronto 150 Brooklyn 122
(Raptors win series 4-0)
Utah 129 Denver 127
(Jazz lead series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 4
Baltimore 5 Boston 4
Detroit 7 Cleveland 4
Minnesota 5 Kansas City 4
Seattle 4 Texas 1
Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)
National League
Washington 9 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 6 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 11 Colorado 3
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 2 Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 5 Houston 3
---
MLS
Seatte 3 Portland 0
---
