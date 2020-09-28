Sunday's Games
NBA
Miami 125 Boston 113
(Heat wins series 4-2)
---
NFL
Pittsburgh 28 Houston 21
Tennessee 31 Minnesota 30
Cincinnati 23 Philadelphia 23 (OT)
Chicago 30 Atlanta 26
Cleveland 34 Washington 20
New England 36 Las Vegas 20
Buffalo 35 L.A. Rams 32
San Francisco 36 N.Y. Giants 9
Indianapolis 36 N.Y. Jets 7
Carolina 21 L.A. Chargers 16
Tampa Bay 28 Denver 10
Detroit 26 Arizona 23
Seattle 38 Dallas 31
Green Bay 37 New Orleans 30
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 3 Detroit 1
Baltimore 7 Toronto 5
Oakland 6 Seattle 2
Texas 8 Houston 4
National League
Arizona 11 Colorado 3
St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5 San Francisco 4
Washington 15 N.Y. Mets 5
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8 Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5 N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 9 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)
---
Major League Soccer
New York 4 Montreal 1
New England 2 D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3 Miami 0
Chicago 2 Atlanta 0
Toronto FC 3 Columbus 1
Real Salt Lake 0 Minnesota 0
Orlando City 0 FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado (postponed)
Portland 1 Vancouver 0
San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 1
---
