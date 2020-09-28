Sunday's Games

NBA

Miami 125 Boston 113

(Heat wins series 4-2)

---

NFL

Pittsburgh 28 Houston 21

Tennessee 31 Minnesota 30

Cincinnati 23 Philadelphia 23 (OT)

Chicago 30 Atlanta 26

Cleveland 34 Washington 20

New England 36 Las Vegas 20

Buffalo 35 L.A. Rams 32

San Francisco 36 N.Y. Giants 9

Indianapolis 36 N.Y. Jets 7

Carolina 21 L.A. Chargers 16

Tampa Bay 28 Denver 10

Detroit 26 Arizona 23

Seattle 38 Dallas 31

Green Bay 37 New Orleans 30

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 3 Detroit 1

Baltimore 7 Toronto 5

Oakland 6 Seattle 2

Texas 8 Houston 4

National League

Arizona 11 Colorado 3

St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5 San Francisco 4

Washington 15 N.Y. Mets 5

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8 Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5 N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 9 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

---

Major League Soccer

New York 4 Montreal 1

New England 2 D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3 Miami 0

Chicago 2 Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 3 Columbus 1

Real Salt Lake 0 Minnesota 0

Orlando City 0 FC Dallas 0

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado (postponed)

Portland 1 Vancouver 0

San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 1

---

